SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says more than 35% of Louisiana women and more than 35% of Louisiana men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes.

This comes as one of Shreveport’s most deadly shootings stemmed from a reported domestic violence situation. Just last week, a mother lost both of her children to a murder-suicide after her boyfriend kidnapped them from home.

“Domestic violence is not always blatant. It’s not always in your face. It’s not always something that you can see,” Project Celebration shelter director Alexis Smith said. And domestic violence is not just physical, she added.

“Man or women. It can happen to anyone. Some domestic violence can involve financial abuse, emotional abuse and sexual abuse as well as verbal abuse. And those things can also still have the same impact on a person as physical violence.”

Smith described some things to look out for with someone who may be a victim of domestic violence.

“A person constantly making excuses for the individual who is abusing them. They may say something like ‘Oh, they’re having a bad day at work.’ Other things can be financial abuse, them not having money in a situation where you feel like they should have money in,” Smith continued.

She also explained that an individual should have a plan in place if they are trying to leave a domestic violence situation.

“Develop a safety plan. There’s no one-size-that-fits-all safety plan. So contacting Project Celebration through our hotline number and speaking with an advocate to get an individualized safety plan would be, in my opinion, the best first step.”

Project Celebration provides sheltering and assistance with temporary restraining orders for people dealing with domestic violence along with other services for other situations.

