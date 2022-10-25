A couple of dry days ahead before rain returns at the end of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll get a break between weather makers for the next couple of days. Rain and a few storms are expected to return Friday and may linger into part of the weekend.

The wind will start dying down as we head into this evening. Skies will stay clear with temperatures quickly falling back into the 50s after sunset. Overnight look for mainly clear skies and chilly conditions. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s by morning.

Sunny and pleasant conditions are on tap for Wednesday. We’ll see temperatures warm up nicely into the low to mid 70s by afternoon. We’ll still be a bit breezy, but not nearly as windy as Tuesday was.

Thursday is looking quiet too with a chilly start in the 40s in the morning. We’ll still see a good bit of sunshine, but do expect a few afternoon clouds moving in ahead of our next weather maker. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s for highs.

Mainly cloudy skies are likely Friday with rain and a few storms developing. We’ll stay wet into Friday night. Right now it doesn’t look like we’ll see a severe weather threat with this storm system, but perhaps some heavier rain amounts in a few spots. Temperatures Friday will run mainly in the mid 60s.

Rain and storm chances will linger Friday night and through at least part of the day Saturday. Temperatures Saturday will remain cool in the 60s.

We will start drying out on Sunday but clouds will likely hang around most of the day. Temperatures will only get to near 70 for highs.

Right now Halloween is looking pleasant and dry. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 70s. We’ll be back to near 80 as we head into November.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.