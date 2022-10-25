City of Shreveport expanding access to free Wi-Fi
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport says they want to make sure everyone has access to internet.
During the pandemic, the city noticed a big divide in access to Wi-Fi. With the help of Shreve Memorial Libraries, a new service called Universal Digital Access is hoping to bridge the gap.
The program will allow people to check out Wi-Fi boxes the same way they would check out a book.
Starting on Nov. 1, those with a library card will be able to access the boxes at the Hollywood, Atkins and Cedar Grove locations.
