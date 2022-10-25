Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office explains how to stay safe in active shooter situations

St. Louis Police patrol the outside of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School...
St. Louis Police patrol the outside of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School during an active shooter situation in St. Louis on Monday, October 24, 2022. Three people are dead, including the gunman, who appeared to be in his 20s. Eight others were transported to area hospitals. Police have not disclosed the shooter's connection to the school. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI(BILL GREENBLATT | UPI)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA has reported on several active shooter situations across the country in public places, from grocery stores to schools to churches, etc.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), there were 61 active shooter situations in 2021. So how do you stay safe in these instances?

The FBI defines an active shooter “as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.”

KSLA talked to Sgt. Tony LeBlanc with CPSO’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. He helps businesses prepare their safety plans for emergency situations, including intruder events.

“A lot of places we go to don’t have any type of emergency plan in place, " he said. “The places that do have those plans, we review them for them and make suggestions, because things can change. It’s a living, breathing document.”

Sgt. LeBlanc says he teaches classes free-of-charge.

For everyday people who may go into these businesses, he says people should “keep their heads on the swivel” and be aware of their surroundings.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs man who died after being ejected from truck during multi-vehicle crash
Edward Cole, 30
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home of sleeping woman, assaulting her
Trina “Trinh” Chu, 46, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Aug. 4,...
Shreveport attorney pleads no contest
State Representative Edmond Jordan (D), District 29.
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
Bossier City fire crews responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Edgar Street on Monday,...
Home in Bossier destroyed by fire

Latest News

Dr. Norcha Lacy, Michael Pedrotty, and Justin James have been named the Bossier Parish...
Bossier Parish announces elementary, middle & high school Principals of the Year
KSLA CAFE: Bossier Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 75th anniversary
Bossier Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 75th anniversary
KSLA CAFE: Bossier Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 75th anniversary
KSLA CAFE: Bossier Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 75th anniversary
Taylor Parker in court on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022
Jail trustees testify about Taylor Parker’s behavior in jail as sentencing trial enters third week