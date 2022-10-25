Bossier Parish announces elementary, middle & high school Principals of the Year

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three educators are celebrating their achievements after being selected as the 2023-24 Principals of the Year.

Superintendent Mitch Downey announced the winners on Monday, Oct. 24. They are Dr. Norcha Lacy, Michael Pedrotty, and Justin James.

DR. NORCHA LACY - ELEMENTARY

Dr. Lacy became the principal of Bossier Elementary School in 2018, and is credited with changing the school’s culture and dramatically improving the School Performance Score (SPS). Dr. Lacy previously worked as the administrative assistant at Bossier Elementary, instructional coach at Waller Elementary, and a teacher at Plantation Park Elementary.

MICHAEL PEDROTTY - MIDDLE

With less than two years under his belt at the principal of Elm Grove Middle, the school has made notable progress under Pedrotty’s leadership. While his role at Elm Grove is new, Pedrotty has spent 14 years in education, serving previously as assistant principal at Haughton Middle, instructional coach at Benton Middle, and a social studies teacher at Airline High School.

JUSTIN JAMES - HIGH

A drumline played outside of James’ office at Airline High School to announce his win. Now in his fourth year as principal at Airline, and in his 26th year in education, James has made academic gains across the board. School officials say he has an “incredible heart” for the students he serves.

“Each of these educators demonstrates incredible vision and leadership, which is reflected not just on paper but by the positive energy and relationships they have fostered on campus with their faculty, staff and student body,” said Superintendent Downey. “We could not be more proud of them to represent Bossier Parish in the coming year of competition.”

Lacy, Pedrotty, and James now advance to the state level Principal of the Year competition. They will compete against candidates from school districts throughout Louisiana. The state winner will be announced by the Louisiana Department of Education in July of 2023.

