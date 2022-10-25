Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Bossier Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 75th anniversary

By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Since 1947, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work making sure the Bossier community is a great place to live and work.

Now, they’re getting ready to celebrate 75 years of service.

Lisa Johnson with the Bossier chamber joined KSLA Tuesday, Oct. 25 to talk about the celebration they have planner.

75TH ANNIVERSARY DETAILS

  • Thursday, Oct. 27
  • Bossier High School girls gym, 777 Bearkat Dr., Bossier City
  • 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Guests: Wear your best 1940s attire!
  • RSVP online here

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs man who died after being ejected from truck during multi-vehicle crash
Edward Cole, 30
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home of sleeping woman, assaulting her
Bossier City fire crews responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Edgar Street on Monday,...
Home in Bossier destroyed by fire
Eastman Chemical in Longview
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
Line of storms moves through tonight
Low end severe weather threat tonight followed by cooler weather

Latest News

KSLA CAFE: Bossier Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 75th anniversary
KSLA CAFE: Bossier Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 75th anniversary
"They Grow Up So Fast" wins 2022 Film Prize
Prize Fest 2022 is a wrap
Breast cancer survivor LaCosta Lacour
Breast cancer survivor LaCosta Lacour
Domestic abuse survivor has advice for others who may be going through same thing
Domestic abuse survivor has advice for others who may be going through same thing