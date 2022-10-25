Bossier Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 75th anniversary

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Since 1947, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work making sure the Bossier community is a great place to live and work.

Now, they’re getting ready to celebrate 75 years of service.

Lisa Johnson with the Bossier chamber joined KSLA Tuesday, Oct. 25 to talk about the celebration they have planner.

75TH ANNIVERSARY DETAILS

Thursday, Oct. 27

Bossier High School girls gym, 777 Bearkat Dr., Bossier City

5 to 7 p.m.

Guests: Wear your best 1940s attire!

RSVP online here

