APSO: Check your kids’ Halloween candy for fentanyl

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David Dauzat is urging parents to carefully check children’s candy, especially during Halloween. The brightly colored pills containing fentanyl may look like candy, but it can be deadly.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has become aware of the alarming trend of colorful fentanyl available across the United States.

In August 2022, the DEA seized brightly colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states. A recent DEA seizure in Connecticut found the drugs stashed in Skittles and Nerds packaging. DEA officials believe the trend appears to be a new method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl, made to look like candy to children and young people.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have to take this threat seriously,” Dauzat said. “Please inspect the packaging and encourage your kids to be careful about the candy they take home. Be cautious if you didn’t buy it yourself and bring it home to your kids.”

If your child is unexplainably losing consciousness or you believe your child has consumed candy containing fentanyl, call 911 immediately.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.