YOUR VOTE: Early voting locations in northwest La.

Early voting in Louisiana starts Oct. 25, 2022.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Election Day is nearly here.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election in Louisiana begins Tuesday, Oct. 25 and runs through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30). Voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In northwest Louisiana, residents can vote early at the following locations:

BIENVILLE

Bienville Parish Courthouse

  • 100 Courthouse Dr., Ste. 1400
  • Arcadia
  • 318-263-7407

BOSSIER

Bossier Parish Courthouse

  • 204 Burt Blvd. (second floor)
  • Benton
  • 318-965-2301

Bossier Parish Library History Center*

  • 2206 Beckett St.
  • Bossier City
  • 318-965-2301

CADDO

525 Marshall St.

  • Shreveport
  • 318-226-6891

Shreve Memorial Library Hamilton/South*

  • 2111 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
  • Shreveport
  • 318-629-4311

CLAIBORNE

Claiborne Parish Police Jury Office Complex

  • 507 W Main St., Ste. 1
  • Homer
  • 318-927-3332

DESOTO

104 Crosby St.

  • Mansfield
  • 318-872-1149

DeSoto Parish Governmental Plaza*

  • 1746 Hwy. 171
  • Stonewall
  • 318-872-1149

NATCHITOCHES

Natchitoches Parish Courthouse

  • 200 Church St., Office 103
  • Natchitoches
  • 318-357-2211

RED RIVER

Red River Parish Courthouse

  • 615 E Carroll St., #104
  • Coushatta
  • 318-932-5027

SABINE

Sabine Parish Courthouse

  • 400 Capitol St., #107
  • Many
  • 318-256-3697

WEBSTER

Webster Parish Courthouse

  • 410 Main St., Room 101
  • Minden
  • 318-377-9272

Springhill Civic Center*

  • 101 Machen Dr.
  • Springhill
  • 318-377-9272

*May be open limited dates. Check your early voting locations by visit the Louisiana Secretary of State Voter Portal. Contact your parish’s registrar of voters for more information.

