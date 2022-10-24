YOUR VOTE: Early voting locations in northwest La.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Election Day is nearly here.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election in Louisiana begins Tuesday, Oct. 25 and runs through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30). Voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In northwest Louisiana, residents can vote early at the following locations:
BIENVILLE
Bienville Parish Courthouse
- 100 Courthouse Dr., Ste. 1400
- Arcadia
- 318-263-7407
BOSSIER
Bossier Parish Courthouse
- 204 Burt Blvd. (second floor)
- Benton
- 318-965-2301
Bossier Parish Library History Center*
- 2206 Beckett St.
- Bossier City
- 318-965-2301
CADDO
525 Marshall St.
- Shreveport
- 318-226-6891
Shreve Memorial Library Hamilton/South*
- 2111 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
- Shreveport
- 318-629-4311
CLAIBORNE
Claiborne Parish Police Jury Office Complex
- 507 W Main St., Ste. 1
- Homer
- 318-927-3332
DESOTO
104 Crosby St.
- Mansfield
- 318-872-1149
DeSoto Parish Governmental Plaza*
- 1746 Hwy. 171
- Stonewall
- 318-872-1149
NATCHITOCHES
Natchitoches Parish Courthouse
- 200 Church St., Office 103
- Natchitoches
- 318-357-2211
RED RIVER
Red River Parish Courthouse
- 615 E Carroll St., #104
- Coushatta
- 318-932-5027
SABINE
Sabine Parish Courthouse
- 400 Capitol St., #107
- Many
- 318-256-3697
WEBSTER
Webster Parish Courthouse
- 410 Main St., Room 101
- Minden
- 318-377-9272
Springhill Civic Center*
- 101 Machen Dr.
- Springhill
- 318-377-9272
*May be open limited dates. Check your early voting locations by visit the Louisiana Secretary of State Voter Portal. Contact your parish’s registrar of voters for more information.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.