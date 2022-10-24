YOUR VOTE: Early voting locations in northwest La.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Election Day is nearly here.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election in Louisiana begins Tuesday, Oct. 25 and runs through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30). Voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In northwest Louisiana, residents can vote early at the following locations:

BIENVILLE

Bienville Parish Courthouse

100 Courthouse Dr., Ste. 1400

Arcadia

318-263-7407

BOSSIER

Bossier Parish Courthouse

204 Burt Blvd. (second floor)

Benton

318-965-2301

Bossier Parish Library History Center*

2206 Beckett St.

Bossier City

318-965-2301

CADDO

525 Marshall St.

Shreveport

318-226-6891

Shreve Memorial Library Hamilton/South*

2111 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Shreveport

318-629-4311

CLAIBORNE

Claiborne Parish Police Jury Office Complex

507 W Main St., Ste. 1

Homer

318-927-3332

DESOTO

104 Crosby St.

Mansfield

318-872-1149

DeSoto Parish Governmental Plaza*

1746 Hwy. 171

Stonewall

318-872-1149

NATCHITOCHES

Natchitoches Parish Courthouse

200 Church St., Office 103

Natchitoches

318-357-2211

RED RIVER

Red River Parish Courthouse

615 E Carroll St., #104

Coushatta

318-932-5027

SABINE

Sabine Parish Courthouse

400 Capitol St., #107

Many

318-256-3697

WEBSTER

Webster Parish Courthouse

410 Main St., Room 101

Minden

318-377-9272

Springhill Civic Center*

101 Machen Dr.

Springhill

318-377-9272

*May be open limited dates. Check your early voting locations by visit the Louisiana Secretary of State Voter Portal. Contact your parish’s registrar of voters for more information.

