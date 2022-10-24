Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

SEARCHING FOR STEVE: Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car

A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life.
A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life.

Randy Seale’s son was involved in a significant three-car accident on Highway 167 north of Batesville last Monday.

The car his son was in started smoking and eventually caught fire, and had it not been for “Steve from Texas,” the situation could’ve ended much worse.

Randy said that morning began like any other.

“I got up on Monday morning and was scrolling through newsfeeds like I normally do. Just a regular Monday morning. All of a sudden, I get a notification from Life 360 that my son had a sudden stop. You pray that it’s ‘okay, he dropped his phone’ you don’t really want to think the worst, but sometimes that happens.”

Then, just a few moments after the Life360 notification, Randy’s wife, Summer, received a call from their son.

“My wife gets a phone call from my son’s phone, and it’s a gentleman. We can hear my son Dillion in the background. She puts him on speaker, and she can hear him in the background; she’s not necessarily talking to him, she’s talking to a gentleman named Steve, and he’s asking us questions about who we are and what happened.”

Randy explained he wanted to thank the man and possibly even give him a hug for his heroic actions.

“If it wasn’t for this man named Steve, I don’t necessarily think my son would be with me today.”

The family is asking if you know who the man may be, email Randy.Seale@ARUMC.org.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs man who died after being ejected from truck during multi-vehicle crash
Edward Cole, 30
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home of sleeping woman, assaulting her
Bossier City fire crews responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Edgar Street on Monday,...
Home in Bossier destroyed by fire
Eastman Chemical in Longview
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
Line of storms moves through tonight
Low end severe weather threat tonight followed by cooler weather

Latest News

When there’s a call related to domestic violence, the victim is screened for lethality, the...
‘Domestic violence is not always blatant’
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tours new facilities at LSU Health Shreveport
Louisiana governor tours facilities under construction at LSU Health Shreveport
Trina “Trinh” Chu, 46, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Aug. 4,...
Shreveport attorney pleads no contest
Lauren Reinhold's 13-month-old son just got over RSV. She says he was misdiagnosed many times...
Mom recounts son’s bout with RSV