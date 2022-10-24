Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Merrick Garland, other Justice Dept. leaders, to hold press conference

Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press...
Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss a national security matter.(PBS NewsHour / YouTube)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss a national security matter.

According to media reports, they will be discussing ”alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the U.S.”

The Department of Justice didn’t clarify the matter in its brief statement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on collision sends several to hospital
Coroner IDs man who died after being ejected from truck during multi-vehicle crash
Severe storms possible monday evening
Showers and storms to start the week; severe storms possible
Severe storms possible tomorrow evening
Showers and storms tomorrow; severe storms possible
(KSLA file photo illustration)
Blaze severely damages mobile home, chars about 5 acres of land in rural Caddo Parish

Latest News

Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Monday. The...
Rishi Sunak, UK’s next PM, faces major economic problems
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Harvey Weinstein, left, goes on trial in Los Angeles on charges of rape and sexual assault.
Opening statements to begin in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial
Eastman Chemical, Longview
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview