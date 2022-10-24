Low end severe weather threat tonight followed by cooler weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A round of strong to possibly severe storms is likely across the ArkLaTex tonight ahead of our latest cold front. We’ll dry out but cool down a little for much of the rest of the week with more rain possible Friday.

Rain will mostly be confined to the I-30 corridor and northward through early evening. A line of showers and storms is expected to take shape to our west this evening and then push across the ArkLaTex overnight. Some severe weather may accompany this line of storms, but the overall risk looks fairly low. Damaging wind is the primary threat. The tornado risk is very low, but not necessarily zero. We’re unlikely to see any large hail, but small hail is possible. Heavy downpours are also likely, but flooding is not a concern in most areas.

Storms will exit the ArkLaTex before sunrise with a few showers hanging on early on Tuesday north of I-30. Temperatures will start out in the 50s in the morning. By afternoon look for some sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow looks very windy too with west to southwest winds that could gust above 20-25 mph at times.

Sunny and dry conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday. Mornings will be chilly in the 40s, but afternoons look pleasantly warm in the 70s.

Another storm system and cold front will move in Friday. Severe weather isn’t looking like a concern at this point, but more welcome rainfall appears to be on the way. Some showers may linger into Saturday before dry weather returns on Sunday. Highs will drop back into the 60s with the wet weather. By Sunday we’ll be back in the 70s as sunshine returns.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

