Home in Bossier destroyed by fire

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning.

It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.

Bossier City fire crews responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Edgar Street on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (KSLA)

The home was destroyed by the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

