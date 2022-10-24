Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Hallsville man accused of passing illegally in fatal crash

Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville
Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Marshall.

On Oct. 15 at about 8:15 p.m., Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling westbound on US 80 in a Toyota 4-Runner, just west of FM 968, DPS said. The DPS statement indicates DeSantos attempted to pass another vehicle in a non-passing zone, but struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle also traveling westbound when re-entering the lane.

According to DPS, the Ryker was driven by Barbara Allen, 65, of Hughes Springs, who was pronounced dead.

DeSantos was charged with criminally negligent homicide and booked into the Harrison County Jail on Oct. 20. He was released Oct. 21 after posting $50,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs man who died after being ejected from truck during multi-vehicle crash
Head-on collision sends several to hospital
Severe storms possible tomorrow evening
Showers and storms tomorrow; severe storms possible
Severe storms possible monday evening
Showers and storms to start the week; severe storms possible
(KSLA file photo illustration)
Blaze severely damages mobile home, chars about 5 acres of land in rural Caddo Parish

Latest News

Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Eastman Chemical, Longview
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
Edward Cole, 30
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home of sleeping woman, assaulting her
Rebath
Rebath