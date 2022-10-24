Coroner IDs man who died after being ejected from truck during multi-vehicle crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has released the name of the Red River Parish resident who was mortally injured in a multi-vehicle collision Saturday night in southern Caddo Parish.

He is 27-year-old Bobby Sims.

The Coushatta man was ejected from his truck during the wreck just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 11000 block of Louisiana Highway 1 at Caspiana, the coroner’s office reports.

Sims was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 3:42 a.m. Sunday.

An autopsy was ordered.

