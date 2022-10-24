Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Coroner IDs man who died after being ejected from truck during multi-vehicle crash

Wreck occurred in 11000 block of Louisiana Highway 1 at Caspiana
(WIBW)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has released the name of the Red River Parish resident who was mortally injured in a multi-vehicle collision Saturday night in southern Caddo Parish.

He is 27-year-old Bobby Sims.

The Coushatta man was ejected from his truck during the wreck just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 11000 block of Louisiana Highway 1 at Caspiana, the coroner’s office reports.

Sims was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 3:42 a.m. Sunday.

An autopsy was ordered.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally hit by truck in gas station parking lot
Head-on collision sends several to hospital
A house on Gilbert Drive caught fire the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Witness bravely enters house on fire on Gilbert Drive
In May 2021, leaders with Wadley Regional’s parent company, Steward Health Care, announced the...
Construction apparently paused on Texarkana hospital
Severe storms possible monday evening
Showers and storms to start the week; severe storms possible

Latest News

Jaicedric Williams, 22
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Baker Police.
Police locate parents after finding child walking alone in roadway
Pedestrian killed in Livingston Parish crash, authorities say
Police Lights
Car stolen in New Orleans with infant inside, police say