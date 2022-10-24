Ask the Doctor
6 taken to hospital after shooting at St. Louis high school, police say

FILE PHOTO - A shooting happened Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis.(Gray News, file)
FILE PHOTO - A shooting happened Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis.(Gray News, file)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Six people were taken to a hospital after a shooting Monday at a high school in the South City area of St. Louis, police said.

The shooting happened at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

Police said a suspect is in custody and six people, including the suspect, were taken to the hospital. Their injuries ranged from gunshot wounds to shrapnel injuries and a report of a cardiac arrest.

It was not disclosed if the injured were students or staff at the school.

St. Louis Public Schools said on Twitter that the shooter was “quickly stopped” by police inside the school.

Students were being evacuated and taken to safe and secure sites, the district tweeted.

The St. Louis Police Department asked the public to avoid the area until further notice. Several blocks in the area are closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

