Showers and storms tomorrow; severe storms possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Not much happening through the rest of the day. It has been warm today and will continue being warm overnight with lows in the low-70s and upper-60s as clouds increase.

Tomorrow our next weather maker is to move into the ArkLaTex in the form of a cold front which will drive showers and storms through the region. We will see the beginning of the showers and storms moving in during the early afternoon hours, with heavy showers focusing on our northwestern counties. Those counties happen to be the driest in the region and flash flooding is a concern as dry soil often struggles to absorb large amounts of rain. The showers and storms will continue through the afternoon, with a lot of the heavier rain continuing through the northwestern counties.

There is a severe threat tomorrow, most of the ArkLaTex is under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather with severe thunderstorms being the main threat. Impacts will likely include high wind and heavy rain. There is a non-zero chance of hail or a quick spin-up tornado. The timing of the threat will be the greatest during the evening hours, right around sunset, with the threat diminishing through the overnight hours as the line of showers and storms continues. Be sure to have your KSLA First Alert Weather App on your phone with notifications turned on.

As for the rest of the week, cooler temperatures in behind the cold front with highs consistently in the upper-60s and low-70s. We have more rain chances on the way for Friday.

