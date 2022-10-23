Showers and storms to start the week; severe storms possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Another beautiful day is ahead of us, very summer-like temperatures are expected today with some sunshine throughout the afternoon. You will notice a little more cloud cover through the afternoon and highs reach the mid-80s. It will be windy again today, possibly not to the Wind Advisory level, but we will see what the NWS thinks. Lows tonight may not even leave the 70s ahead of the next weather maker on Monday.

It is coming it is on the way! Highs tomorrow will reach the low-80s with cloudy skies ahead of the afternoon. Showers and storms will begin moving into the ArkLaTex during the early afternoon. Heavy rain is looking likely over our Northwestern Counties, which happens to be the driest area of our region. Dry soil and heavy rain do not mix and I am concerned with flash flooding potential. There is a slight risk (2 out of 5) of severe storms Monday evening and into the overnight hours. We will be keeping a close eye on this Monday.

