Police locate parents after finding child walking alone in roadway

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Police in Baker say they have been able to locate the parents of a three-year-old found walking alone in a roadway early Sunday, Oct. 23.

According to Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn, the child was discovered alone on Chamberlain Avenue around 1:45 a.m.

Chief Dunn says the child spent the night at the home of a cousin. At some point during the night, police added the child was able to leave the home without sleeping relatives noticing.

A neighbor spotted the child and called law enforcement. Police then spent several hours attempting to identify the child and locate the three-year-old’s parents.

According to police, a grandmother recognized the child and contacted law enforcement. The child was reunited with the parents safely at a police station.

Police are thanking the public for assisting in the matter.

