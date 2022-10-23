Ask the Doctor
LSU, Tulane together in AP Top 25 football rankings for first time since 1998

Jayden Daniels and the LSU Tigers crushed Ole Miss in Death Valley on Saturday (Oct. 22), 45-20.
Jayden Daniels and the LSU Tigers crushed Ole Miss in Death Valley on Saturday (Oct. 22), 45-20.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU’s dominating 45-20 victory over Mississippi has launched the Tigers back into the Associated Press Top 25 rankings at No. 18.

The Tigers join Tulane in the Top 25 rankings. The Green Wave moved up two spots to No. 23 after beating Memphis on Saturday, 38-28.

It’s the first time in 24 years that LSU and Tulane are in the AP football rankings together. In 1998, Tulane went 12-0 under Tommy Bowden. LSU started that season 3-0, but finished 4-7.

LSU and Tulane both are on byes next weekend. The Tigers return to action against Alabama on Nov. 5, while Tulane hits the road to face Tulsa.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

