LSU fined after fans stormed the field after Ole Miss game

Tiger Stadium
Tiger Stadium(Craig Loper/WAFB-TV (CUSTOM_CREDIT) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The following is a press release from the SEC:

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against the University of Mississippi on October 22.

LSU will incur a fine of $250,000 for a third offense under the league’s access to competition area policy. LSU was last fined for a violation following its football game against Georgia in 2018.

Fines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

Financial penalties are imposed for violations in all sports sponsored by the Conference. Institutional penalties range from $50,000 for a first offense to fines of up to $100,000 for a second offense and up to $250,000 for a third and subsequent offenses. The policy was originally adopted by a vote of Conference members in 2004 and financial penalties were increased by action taken by the membership during the 2015 SEC Spring Meetings.

