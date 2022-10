SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a wreck just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The incident occurred near Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Hearne Avenue.

Officials say there was a head-on collision. Several people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

