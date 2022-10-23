Car stolen in New Orleans with infant inside, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A car was stolen Sunday morning with an infant still inside, according to NOPD.

The incident happened at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street. Police say the person’s vehicle was stolen from the location by an unknown subject, with the victim’s infant child inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The vehicle was located a short time later in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.

NOPD says the report for the incident is not yet complete but the incident is classified as an auto theft and not as a carjacking because the chain of events does not fit as a carjacking.

Investigation into this incident remains open and active. Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

