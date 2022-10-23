Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Car stolen in New Orleans with infant inside, police say

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A car was stolen Sunday morning with an infant still inside, according to NOPD.

The incident happened at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street. Police say the person’s vehicle was stolen from the location by an unknown subject, with the victim’s infant child inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The vehicle was located a short time later in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.

NOPD says the report for the incident is not yet complete but the incident is classified as an auto theft and not as a carjacking because the chain of events does not fit as a carjacking.

Investigation into this incident remains open and active. Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally hit by truck in gas station parking lot
Head-on collision sends several to hospital
A house on Gilbert Drive caught fire the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Witness bravely enters house on fire on Gilbert Drive
In May 2021, leaders with Wadley Regional’s parent company, Steward Health Care, announced the...
Construction apparently paused on Texarkana hospital
Severe storms possible monday evening
Showers and storms to start the week; severe storms possible

Latest News

Daryl Stansberry (left) Miles Moss (right)
Police arrest make third arrest in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Baker Police.
Police locate parents after finding child walking alone in roadway
Pedestrian killed in Livingston Parish crash, authorities say
(KSLA file photo illustration)
Blaze severely damages mobile home, chars about 5 acres of land in rural Caddo Parish