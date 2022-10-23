Ask the Doctor
Blaze severely damages mobile home, chars about 5 acres of land in rural Caddo Parish

It took firefighters roughly 1.5 hours to bring the fire under control
(KSLA file photo illustration)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Fire severely damaged a mobile home and charred about five acres of land in rural Caddo Parish.

The fire at Louisiana Highway 789 at Preston Road was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That’s about 4.5 miles west of Stonewall and about three miles north of Keachi.

The mobile home was fully involved in flames from one end to the other when the first firefighters arrived, Caddo Fire District 4 Fire Chief Bryant Williams told KSLA News 12.

The fire at one point threatened another house, but firefighters were able to protect it from damage.

They had the woods and grass fire under control by 4:30 p.m. but still were putting out hot spots.

All told, 25 firefighters and a dozen units from Caddo fire districts 3, 4 and 6 plus a unit from Panola County, Texas, were involved in the firefight.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

