Windy and warm weekend ahead of showers and storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It is windy out there, I hope your trashcans and small children and pets are tied down when outside. A wind advisory is in place for a few counties and parishes until 7 PM, gusts over 30 miles per hour are possible into the evening hours. As for today, temperatures reached the mid-80s and we have seen the cloud cover build through the afternoon. Tonight, it will stay very warm for the season with cloudy skies overnight, the wind will back down a bit but it will still be quite breezy.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine here and there. Highs in the mid and upper-80s are expected for your Sunday and it will continue to be breezy. Tomorrow night, lows will drop to the upper-60s and maybe the low-70s because of the southerly wind and cloud cover.

The next weather maker is on the way for Monday and Tuesday. The showers will begin in the ArkLaTex in the early afternoon hours and it looks like some heavy showers may come to McCurtain County tomorrow afternoon. Some flooding concerns are present because of the heavy rain that is possible along with the very dry conditions present. We will watch that closely. A cold front will continue to drive the showers through the region into Tuesday. Cooler air coming in behind the cold front with the 70s coming in more consistently through the rest of the week. There is another chance for showers Friday.

