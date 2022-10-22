Tracking showers and storms to start the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! A beautiful day is ahead of us with highs in the mid-80s expected. Sunny skies but you will notice more cloud cover moving in, especially during the afternoon hours. Southerly wind will be picking up during the day, up to 20 miles per hour at times. Tonight lows in the mid-60s are expected with cloudy skies, a very warm night.

Tomorrow, more clouds tomorrow and another day in the mid-80s. It will be dry and a very night day, quite comfortable. Continued windy conditions through Sunday. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 60s again, this is all ahead of the cold front coming Monday.

Our next weather maker comes in Monday and Tuesday with a cold front driving showers and storms through the ArkLaTex. Some storms in the line could reach the severe criteria, so be sure to have the KSLA First Alert Weather App for notifications as needed. Highs Monday will be warm, the rest of the week will see significantly cooler temperatures.

