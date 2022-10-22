Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Tracking showers and storms to start the week

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! A beautiful day is ahead of us with highs in the mid-80s expected. Sunny skies but you will notice more cloud cover moving in, especially during the afternoon hours. Southerly wind will be picking up during the day, up to 20 miles per hour at times. Tonight lows in the mid-60s are expected with cloudy skies, a very warm night.

Tomorrow, more clouds tomorrow and another day in the mid-80s. It will be dry and a very night day, quite comfortable. Continued windy conditions through Sunday. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 60s again, this is all ahead of the cold front coming Monday.

Our next weather maker comes in Monday and Tuesday with a cold front driving showers and storms through the ArkLaTex. Some storms in the line could reach the severe criteria, so be sure to have the KSLA First Alert Weather App for notifications as needed. Highs Monday will be warm, the rest of the week will see significantly cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In May 2021, leaders with Wadley Regional’s parent company, Steward Health Care, announced the...
Construction apparently paused on Texarkana hospital
The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse
Two suspects arrested in connection with shooting near Southern University.
Police arrest pair in shooting that injured 11 near Southern; sources say shooter still at large
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home
A house on Gilbert Drive caught fire the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Witness bravely enters house on fire on Gilbert Drive

Latest News

Tracking showers to begin the week
Austin's Saturday Morning Weather Update
Next weather maker arrives early next week
Warm and dry weekend ahead, but look for cooler and wetter weather early next week
Warm weekend ahead
Jeff's Friday evening weather update
Next weather maker arrives early next week
Jeff's Friday afternoon weather update