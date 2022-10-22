Party at the all new QUEST Music & Arts Festival

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - A new all-day festival celebrates LGBT+ musicians, drag queens, comedians, and the arts and you’re invited.

There’ll be plenty of food and drink with service from The Seventh Tap and food trucks Mi Meza Latin Cuisine, Island Vibez, and La Costentia Taqueria. Browse and shop the QUEST Arts Market.

Get in the Halloween spirit by participating in the Costume Contests. One is in the morning and the other is at night. The main action, though, is the music and drag queen performances scheduled. From their press release, “International drag queen and “Dragula” TV star (Season 4 Top Finalist & upcoming “Dragula: Titans”), HoSo Terra Toma will perform with specially curated costumes just for QUEST.

Cure for Paranoia, a soul-infused hip-hop band will return for their second appearance in Shreveport. Local comedian Em Emerson will perform standup as well as host a Halloween costume contest. Local drag performers, led by Lemon Pop, will grace the stage with lip-syncing and dance performances. Local DJs That Girl DJ and DJ Faze will close out the night with a live DJ battle to dance the night away.”

The lineup for the festival (ShevePride)

This new event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. - Midnight at The Seventh Tap Brewing Project at 2640 Linwood Avenue.

Tickets range from $20 for an afternoon or evening pass. $30 for an all-day pass. Or splurge for a VIP upgrade. Tickets can be purchased here. Kids seven and under get in free.

“2022 has been the ultimate welcome back for our community. QUEST rings in the spooky season and wraps up a fantastic year of ShrevePride,” remarks organizer Nicole Ortiz in a press release.

Related Topic: Find more festivals from the Springhill Lumberjack Festival to a Patriotic Fall Festival and more in our Fall Festival Guide.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.