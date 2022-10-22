Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Party at the all new QUEST Music & Arts Festival

Highlighting LGBTQ+ arts
INTERVIEW: Quest LGBTQ+ Music & Arts Festival
INTERVIEW: Quest LGBTQ+ Music & Arts Festival
By Robert Streeter
Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - A new all-day festival celebrates LGBT+ musicians, drag queens, comedians, and the arts and you’re invited.

There’ll be plenty of food and drink with service from The Seventh Tap and food trucks Mi Meza Latin Cuisine, Island Vibez, and La Costentia Taqueria. Browse and shop the QUEST Arts Market.

Get in the Halloween spirit by participating in the Costume Contests. One is in the morning and the other is at night. The main action, though, is the music and drag queen performances scheduled. From their press release, “International drag queen and “Dragula” TV star (Season 4 Top Finalist & upcoming “Dragula: Titans”), HoSo Terra Toma will perform with specially curated costumes just for QUEST.

Cure for Paranoia, a soul-infused hip-hop band will return for their second appearance in Shreveport. Local comedian Em Emerson will perform standup as well as host a Halloween costume contest. Local drag performers, led by Lemon Pop, will grace the stage with lip-syncing and dance performances. Local DJs That Girl DJ and DJ Faze will close out the night with a live DJ battle to dance the night away.”

The lineup for the festival
The lineup for the festival(ShevePride)

This new event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. - Midnight at The Seventh Tap Brewing Project at 2640 Linwood Avenue.

Tickets range from $20 for an afternoon or evening pass. $30 for an all-day pass. Or splurge for a VIP upgrade. Tickets can be purchased here. Kids seven and under get in free.

“2022 has been the ultimate welcome back for our community. QUEST rings in the spooky season and wraps up a fantastic year of ShrevePride,” remarks organizer Nicole Ortiz in a press release.

Related Topic: Find more festivals from the Springhill Lumberjack Festival to a Patriotic Fall Festival and more in our Fall Festival Guide.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
Shreveport woman arrested in connection with death of child found in stuffed in suitcase
Jarred Johnson, DOB: 6/18/1981
Man accused of offering to pay someone to murder his estranged wife
Haughton family involved in ‘ongoing disagreement’ with Bossier Schools bus driver
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades