Man fatally hit by truck in gas station parking lot

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was fatally hit by a truck in a parking lot on Friday, Oct. 21.

Larry Williams, 67, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health at 10:05 a.m. He was struck and run over by a pickup truck just before 9 a.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.

The incident is under investigation by SPD.

