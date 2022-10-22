Ask the Doctor
F1 team: Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78

Red Bull chief Dietrich Mateschitz speaks on June 13, 2022, in Salzburg, Austria. The Austrian billionaire, co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died, officials with the Red Bull racing team said, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. He was 78.(AP Photo/Andreas Schaad, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died. He was 78.

Officials with the Red Bull racing team at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, said Saturday that Mateschitz had died.

Mateschitz gained fame as the public face of Red Bull, an Austrian-Thai conglomerate that says it sold nearly 10 billion cans of its caffeine and taurine-based drink in 172 countries worldwide last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

