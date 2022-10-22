Ask the Doctor
Community honors life of Margaret Abbott 14 years after death

By Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s been 14 years since Margaret Abbott’s life was taken in Shreveport.

She was shot five times after leaving her home late one night in 2008. Ever since then, her family has been looking for answers and wondering who fired those shots.

Abbott’s daughters say they are still in disbelief from losing their mother.

“This is unbelievable, it’s just hard knowing that a detective came to my house at five in the morning telling me that my mother has been shot five times. I couldn’t believe that. That wasn’t true, not my mama. And if I would’ve found her, when I was looking for her, and they were getting ready to shoot her, I would’ve told them, ‘Take my life before you take my mama’s life,’” said Anita Abbot.

Today would have been is Margaret’s birthday. To celebrate her life, the community honored her with a balloon release and a visit to her grave.

