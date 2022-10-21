Warm and dry weekend ahead, but look for cooler and wetter weather early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures are warming back up just in time for the weekend. We’ll pick up a few clouds over the next couple of days but no rain is expected. Our next weather maker is still on schedule for the start of next week bring a round of rain and slightly cooler temperatures.

We’ll stay clear and quiet heading into this evening. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s and into the 60s overnight.

Some clouds are will return Saturday, but we’ll also mix in some sunshine. Expect a warm afternoon with highs reaching the mid 80s. Sunday will bring very similar conditions with highs also in the mid 80s.

Clouds will continue to increase on Monday ahead of an upper level storm system and cold front. We might pick up a few showers during the day, but the main push of rain won’t arrive until after dark. Temperatures will remain warm in the low 80s.

Showers and storms are likely Monday night. Right now severe weather looks unlikely, but we’ll give you the first alert if that changes. Rain amounts will range from around half an inch on the low end to as much as 1-2″ in some areas.

Rain should be winding down early Tuesday morning as a cold front passes through. Clouds will linger behind the front so don’t expect temperatures to be as warm. We’ll likely stay in the 60s through the day.

Skies will begin to clear Tuesday night with sunshine on the way back for midweek. Mornings will turn a little chilly in the 40s, but the afternoons look pleasantly warm in the 70s. Another weather maker may move through late in the week bringing a chance for some more rain by Friday.

Have a great weekend!

