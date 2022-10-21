Ask the Doctor
Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot near Southern University.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, nine people were shot on the 600 block of Harding Boulevard on Southern University’s campus around 1:50 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University’s campus.(WAFB)

Emergency responders said seven people were transported to the hospital.

All injuries are not life-threatening at this time, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WAFB's Cali Hubbard continues live coverage of the shooting that occurred early Friday morning on Southern University's campus. Police say 9 people were shot.

Campus entrances have reportedly re-opened.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

