Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot near Southern University.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, nine people were shot on the 600 block of Harding Boulevard on Southern University’s campus around 1:50 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Emergency responders said seven people were transported to the hospital.

All injuries are not life-threatening at this time, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Campus entrances have reportedly re-opened.

