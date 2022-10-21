Ask the Doctor
Rangers hire 3-time World Series champion Bochy as manager

Bruce Bochy
Bruce Bochy(Courtesy Photo)
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager.

The three-time World Series champion comes out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons. Texas made the surprise announcement Friday, just more than two weeks after its season ended.

The 67-year-old Bochy hasn’t managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants.

He won his first title with a five-game triumph over Texas in 2010.

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young played for Bochy with San Diego in 2006.

