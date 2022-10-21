Rain to return after a very warm weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! We have a beautiful day ahead of us with unseasonable warmth in the ArkLaTex this morning and throughout the day. Sunny skies will be prevalent once again, all day. Highs will reach the mid-80s with a southwest breeze abetting the sunshine and general warmth of the day. A passing cloud may move through during the afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to the low-60s with the clearest of skies.

Tomorrow will be a similar day in terms of temperature, another beautiful day in the ArkLaTex. You will notice some changes, though. More clouds will be moving through the region, a sign of things to come, with highs in the mid-80s once again. Lows tomorrow night will continue to stay warmer than average.

Rain is on the way for early this week. A cold front is to move through the region Tuesday bringing showers and storms with it. Temperatures are to drop into the 70s and maybe the upper-60s through the middle part of the coming week. Another round of showers are possible Friday.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.