Prize Fest wrapping up final week with film, food, comedy

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The last week of Prize Fest is upon us with food, comedy, and film.

As the weekend is about to start, Prize Fest events continue to highlight the talents of Louisiana for its last week.

Film Prize:

On Oct 20 and through Oct. 22, 20 short films will be showing and other Film Prize events will be happening.

Learn More: Film Prize
Film Prize to have viewings at multiple theaters for finalists’ 20 films

For its 11th year, the Film Prize is set to begin its showings of the 20 finalists’ films and announce the winner of the grand prize up to $50,000.

Food Prize:

Events for Food Prize will be going on from Oct. 20 - 22. The seven top chefs that were selected in August will compete against each other in the Come & Get It event to win the grand prize. Following the main event, Food Prize University will be held.

Learn More: Food Prize
Best flavors of Louisiana; Food Prize Golden Fork Champ to be chosen

The Food Prize event, Come & Get It is approaching and the seven top local chefs are preparing to compete, and one wants to share her story.

Comedy Prize:

For Comedy Prize, on Oct. 22 from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m., a stand-up show will be held at the Prize Fest Big Top, located at 700 Texas Street. Seven comedians from across the country perform standup before attendees and a panel of judges to win $2,500 cash! 18+ show, uncensored!

To see a list of all events or to purchase last-minute tickets, visit https://prizefest.com/.

