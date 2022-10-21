Man sentenced to decade in prison for child abuse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo District Court sentenced a man to serve a decade in prison at hard labor for abusing his 5-month-old daughter.

Tyshun Washington, 34, was sentenced to the term for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile on Oct. 19.

On Aug. 18, four days before his trial was set to begin, Washington pleaded guilty with sentencing to be up to the court following a pre-sentence investigation.

Officials say Washington was the sole caregiver for the victim in Dec. 2020, when the juvenile received life-threatening injuries that included a skull fracture, multiple brain bleeds, brain swelling, severe dehydration and fractured ribs. He didn’t seek medical care for the child, who was taken to a hospital after other family members came to check on the child.

The girl wasn’t expected to survive her injuries, but has been taken off life support and has improved while not reaching age-appropriate life milestones.

