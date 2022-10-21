LSU biologist building first worldwide plant phenology database

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Whether it’s pinpointing when allergy season will begin and end or better predicting when agricultural crops will be ready to harvest, tracking plant life cycles worldwide is important.

So LSU biologist Daijaing Li is building Pheno-base, the first worldwide database on plant phenology, which is the timing of plant life cycle events such as leaf bud burst, flowering and fruiting.

Li joined KSLA News 12′s Kori Johnson for a Zoom interview Thursday, Oct. 20 during which he explained the importance of plant phenology and how artificial intelligence is playing a role in his project.

He also talked about how one of the project’s goals is to close spatial, temporal and taxonomic gaps and what exactly that means.

