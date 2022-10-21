Kickball tournament to be held at park where children were killed to raise awareness for domestic violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As part of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office is hosting a kickball tournament on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Other law enforcement agencies in the parish are also planning to participate.

Six teams will compete in the Kick Against Domestic Violence tournament from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bill Cockrell Park, located at 4109 Pines Rd. This is the same park where a man kidnapped two children, then shot and killed them and himself as part of a domestic incident.

TEAMS COMPETING

Purple Reign - District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit

Purple Mambas - District Attorney’s Child Support Section

Purple Protectors J - Shreveport Police Department

Purple Hearts - Shreveport City Marshal’s Office

Purple Warriors - Project Celebration

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is also competing, but has not yet announced a team name.

The public is invited to attend to watch the competition. The Jimbeaux’s & Son food truck will be at the park. There will also be door prizes and family activities.

