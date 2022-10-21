INTERVIEW: Disparities among those with breast cancer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we’re learning about all aspects of the disease.

This includes the disparities among those impacted.

Overall, the breast cancer death rate dropped 43 percent between 1989 and 2020. However, Black women have a 40 percent higher mortality rate than other ethnic groups then it comes to breast cancer.

KSLA’s Kori Johnson sat down with Dr. Sarah Thayer to learn more about these disparities.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW

