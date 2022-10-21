Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

INTERVIEW: Disparities among those with breast cancer

Doctor speaks on breast cancer disparities
Doctor speaks on breast cancer disparities
By Kori Johnson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we’re learning about all aspects of the disease.

This includes the disparities among those impacted.

Overall, the breast cancer death rate dropped 43 percent between 1989 and 2020. However, Black women have a 40 percent higher mortality rate than other ethnic groups then it comes to breast cancer.

KSLA’s Kori Johnson sat down with Dr. Sarah Thayer to learn more about these disparities.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Police cordoned off Bill Cockrell Park in Shreveport following a murder-suicide the night of...
Man, 2 children die in murder-suicide
City officials are trying to determine the source of a hole that a woman fell into Tuesday...
Crews rescue woman who fell into hole
Two men have been accused of innapropriate acts involving juveniles
Lincoln Parish officials arrest two men, including visiting professor at Louisiana Tech
A Texas woman said she answered the handcuffed twins' cry for help. (KTRK, DOORBELL CAM, PHOTOS...
GRAPHIC: Teens escape handcuffs, flee abusive home, official says

Latest News

Man sentenced to decade in prison for child abuse
Fire at Greenwood Water Treatment Plant leads to evacuation
Fire at Greenwood Water Treatment Plant leads to evacuation
Prayer & protest rally held against Hustler Hollywood
Prayer & protest rally held against Hustler Hollywood
Prize Fest celebrating final weekend
Prize Fest celebrating final weekend
Flu season.
Flu cases surging earlier than usual across Louisiana