Health leaders seek to draw more students to the medical field

Students and trainees collaborated with professors at the universities to help plan out their careers after college.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Leaders from universities across north louisiana, including LSU Health, Louisiana Tech, and ULM gathered Thursday, Oct. 20 at LSU Shreveport in the hopes of attracting more students to the medical industry.

This event happened on the LSUS campus. Students and trainees collaborated with professors at the universities to help plan out their careers after college.

“It’s an opportunity for students and trainees in the biomedical fields to learn more about non-academic jobs. So when you get a PhD or masters degree in science, you can become a professor, or you can go out into industry and discover new drugs, new devices that help people who have diseases,” said Elizabeth Disbrow, professor of neurology.

Also Thursday, leaders announced plans for a new biomedical research center to be built in Monroe.

