Furry Friends Friday: Bouncy pup Shelby warms hearts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) brings in a new friend, a bouncy and happy puppy named Shelby.

On Oct. 21 Shelby, a 5-month-old terrier mix, came into KSLA to visit, dressed in a cute blue shirt, bouncy, and happy. She can’t help but warm our hearts.

Shelby’s story is a sad one, she was going to be adopted but sadly they never showed up to take her home. The shelter waited for days but it turned out they changed their minds.

Shelby will likely be a medium-sized dog. She is spayed and ready to be adopted.

If you want to meet Shelby, come by the shelter at 1500 Monty Street.

Hours: Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. or Saturday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

If you are interested in seeing adoptable pets, another event is happening this Saturday.

Pet Palooza will be full of wagging tails on Oct. 22, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., at the Louisiana Boardwalk, located at 629 North Spring Street.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.