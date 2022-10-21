Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Flu cases surging earlier than usual across Louisiana

Flu season.
Flu season.(Pexels)
By Meg Gatto
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Children’s Hospital in New Orleans is nearly full with children sick from the flu. Doctors say they’re seeing spikes in the number of people infected, both children and adults, much earlier than in past years. Numbers they describe as concerning.

With two little kids -- one of them in daycare -- the Simon family knows all about the illnesses spread easily among children. They’re always washing hands and trying to stay healthy.

“We do that every day a lot right, that’s just part of the nature of having two little ones, you better be washing up a lot,” Cameron Simon says.

But right now, a number of kids across Louisiana are battling the flu.

“Our primary care practices have been inundated, the emergency department’s been inundated and we’re seeing quite a number of children hospitalized,” Dr. Mark Kline, the Physician-in-Chief at Children’s Hospital New Orleans says.

Over the past couple of years, COVID restrictions such as masking and social distancing kept flu numbers at bay. Now, those protections have eased.

“There’s a sizable cohort of young children who’ve never been exposed to the flu and who don’t have any immunity to it so the flu is just running rampant in that population in particular,” Kline explains.

Kids who get pneumonia or have respiratory distress from the flu get hospitalized. It’s putting a strain on the hospital system across the entire state.

“We’ve been full or close to full for a couple of weeks now, so yeah, this is taking a toll on us,” Kline stated.

The peak of flu season is typically January or February, so if these early numbers are any indication, it could be a long few months.

“In the Southern Hemisphere, in Australia, they’ve been through their flu season and they had a pretty active season so we expect we’re going to have a pretty active season, we have to be ready for it,” Dr. Jeffrey Elder, medical director for emergency management at LCMC says. “Really, now’s the time that you go out and get your kids vaccinated before we hit the peak of that season.”

The Simon family feels prepared, saying their kids are both vaccinated. Now, they’re hoping for the best.

Despite rising flu numbers, COVID numbers are very low right now, which is a great sign. Doctors say even if beds at Children’s Hospital are full of flu patients, a sick child will never be turned away.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Police cordoned off Bill Cockrell Park in Shreveport following a murder-suicide the night of...
Man, 2 children die in murder-suicide
City officials are trying to determine the source of a hole that a woman fell into Tuesday...
Crews rescue woman who fell into hole
Two men have been accused of innapropriate acts involving juveniles
Lincoln Parish officials arrest two men, including visiting professor at Louisiana Tech
A Texas woman said she answered the handcuffed twins' cry for help. (KTRK, DOORBELL CAM, PHOTOS...
GRAPHIC: Teens escape handcuffs, flee abusive home, official says

Latest News

Students and trainees collaborated with professors at the universities to help plan out their...
Health leaders seek to draw more students to the medical field
C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project offers financial support for people diagnosed with breast cancer
C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project offers financial support for people diagnosed with breast cancer
Doctor discusses breast cancer's impact on mental health
Doctor discusses breast cancer's impact on mental health
INTERVIEW: C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project
C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project offers support for people with breast cancer
INTERVIEW: C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project
INTERVIEW: C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project