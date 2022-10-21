Firefighters respond to structure fire in Greenwood; area evacuated due to chlorine leak
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
The incident occurred near Shirley Francis Road and E. Starwood Lane.
Officials say there is a fully involved fire at a building. An evacuation of the area is taking place due to a chlorine leak.
The Greenwood Fire Department has responded along with Caddo District #3 and #4.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
