Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Deputies: Girl gives more than $10K in stolen money to classmates

FILE – The middle school student is accused of stealing the money from her grandmother.
FILE – The middle school student is accused of stealing the money from her grandmother.(Piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother.

Marion County deputies say they responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each.

Deputies say school officials searched the girl’s backpack and found about $2,500.

Investigators later determined that the girl had broken into her grandmother’s home safe and stolen about $13,500.

Officials didn’t say why the girl allegedly took the money or why she gave it away to her classmates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Police cordoned off Bill Cockrell Park in Shreveport following a murder-suicide the night of...
Man, 2 children die in murder-suicide
City officials are trying to determine the source of a hole that a woman fell into Tuesday...
Crews rescue woman who fell into hole
Two men have been accused of innapropriate acts involving juveniles
Lincoln Parish officials arrest two men, including visiting professor at Louisiana Tech
A Texas woman said she answered the handcuffed twins' cry for help. (KTRK, DOORBELL CAM, PHOTOS...
GRAPHIC: Teens escape handcuffs, flee abusive home, official says

Latest News

Caddo Parish unveils second satellite voting site
Caddo Parish unveils second satellite voting site
Jumbe, one of the oldest giraffes in the United States, has been placed in hospice care at Zoo...
One of the oldest giraffes in the US has been placed in hospice care
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
LIVE: Biden remarks on student debt relief; deficit figures set up competing visions from Dems, GOP
Jeremy DeBenedictis, President of Alterra Energy, stands in the storage area of shredded...
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis