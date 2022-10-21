City begins $6M, 8-month long street repair project
56 streets to be repaired
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is announcing a project to repair a number of streets in each district throughout the city.
The city says it will repair 56 asphalt streets across the city. The roadway improvement project will begin in District A with the following streets:
|STREET
|FROM
|TO
|Lunn Street
|Hilry Huckaby III Avenue
|Ragsdale Avenue
|Freddie Street
|Hill Street
|Audrey Lane
|Oak Forest Lane
|David Raines Road
|street end
|Cutliff Road
|Northside Drive
|street end
|Boykin Boulevard
|Jamison Street
|Kelsey Street
|Tower Drive
|street end
|street end
|Falcon Loop
|Tower Drive
|street end
|Jerome Street
|Linear Street
|street end
|Hazel Street
|MLK Jr. Drive
|Willis Street
|Sidney Street
|Roy Road
|Sam Street
|Sam Street
|Sidney Street
|Marjorie Street
|Marjorie Street
|Sam Street
|street end
|Gary Street
|Sycamore Street
|Pierre Avenue
|Fortson Street
|N Market Street
|street end
|Montgomery Street
|N Market Street
|Fortson Street
Once repairs are completed on the above streets, construction will begin in the next district. The whole project is expected to cost $6 million and take eight months to finish, the city says.
