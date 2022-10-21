City begins $6M, 8-month long street repair project

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is announcing a project to repair a number of streets in each district throughout the city.

The city says it will repair 56 asphalt streets across the city. The roadway improvement project will begin in District A with the following streets:

STREET FROM TO Lunn Street Hilry Huckaby III Avenue Ragsdale Avenue Freddie Street Hill Street Audrey Lane Oak Forest Lane David Raines Road street end Cutliff Road Northside Drive street end Boykin Boulevard Jamison Street Kelsey Street Tower Drive street end street end Falcon Loop Tower Drive street end Jerome Street Linear Street street end Hazel Street MLK Jr. Drive Willis Street Sidney Street Roy Road Sam Street Sam Street Sidney Street Marjorie Street Marjorie Street Sam Street street end Gary Street Sycamore Street Pierre Avenue Fortson Street N Market Street street end Montgomery Street N Market Street Fortson Street

Once repairs are completed on the above streets, construction will begin in the next district. The whole project is expected to cost $6 million and take eight months to finish, the city says.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.