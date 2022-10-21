Ask the Doctor
City begins $6M, 8-month long street repair project

56 streets to be repaired
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is announcing a project to repair a number of streets in each district throughout the city.

The city says it will repair 56 asphalt streets across the city. The roadway improvement project will begin in District A with the following streets:

STREETFROMTO
Lunn StreetHilry Huckaby III AvenueRagsdale Avenue
Freddie StreetHill StreetAudrey Lane
Oak Forest LaneDavid Raines Roadstreet end
Cutliff RoadNorthside Drivestreet end
Boykin BoulevardJamison StreetKelsey Street
Tower Drivestreet endstreet end
Falcon LoopTower Drivestreet end
Jerome StreetLinear Streetstreet end
Hazel StreetMLK Jr. DriveWillis Street
Sidney StreetRoy RoadSam Street
Sam StreetSidney StreetMarjorie Street
Marjorie StreetSam Streetstreet end
Gary StreetSycamore StreetPierre Avenue
Fortson StreetN Market Streetstreet end
Montgomery StreetN Market StreetFortson Street

Once repairs are completed on the above streets, construction will begin in the next district. The whole project is expected to cost $6 million and take eight months to finish, the city says.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

