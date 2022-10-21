Ask the Doctor
Caddo Parish unveils second satellite voting site(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish leaders gathered on Friday, Oct. 21 to cut the ribbon and unveil one of the parish’s new voting sites.

Leaders say this is the second satellite voting site in the city. All registered voters will be able to vote at this location.

The site is located at the Hamilton-South Caddo Shreve Memorial Library on West Bert Kouns.

Early voting will begin Oct. 25, with booths set up inside the library.

