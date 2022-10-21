Ask the Doctor
Caddo Parish Courthouse evacuated after mechanical issue triggers fire alarm

(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Caddo Parish Courthouse has been evacuated.

Officials say a fire alarm went off in the building and it is not a drill.

Upon investigation by the Caddo Commission, they say the alarm was triggered due to a mechanical issue with the system. Evacuees are currently waiting for the all clear to re-enter the building.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

