Caddo Parish Courthouse evacuated after mechanical issue triggers fire alarm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Caddo Parish Courthouse has been evacuated.

Officials say a fire alarm went off in the building and it is not a drill.

Upon investigation by the Caddo Commission, they say the alarm was triggered due to a mechanical issue with the system. Evacuees are currently waiting for the all clear to re-enter the building.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

