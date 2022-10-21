Bossier City’s water tower wins 2022 Tank of the Year

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The results are in, and Bossier City is the winner of the 2022 Tank of the Year contest!

The nationwide contest is sponsored by TNEMEC, and celebrates cities’ innovation and creativity that’s showcased on the water tanks. Each year, water tanks from all over the U.S. and Canada are considered for the award.

