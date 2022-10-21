Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Bossier City’s water tower wins 2022 Tank of the Year

Water tank in Bossier City, La.
Water tank in Bossier City, La.(Bossier City)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The results are in, and Bossier City is the winner of the 2022 Tank of the Year contest!

The nationwide contest is sponsored by TNEMEC, and celebrates cities’ innovation and creativity that’s showcased on the water tanks. Each year, water tanks from all over the U.S. and Canada are considered for the award.

[RELATED: Mayor asks residents to vote for Bossier City in official water Tank of the Year contest]

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Police cordoned off Bill Cockrell Park in Shreveport following a murder-suicide the night of...
Man, 2 children die in murder-suicide
City officials are trying to determine the source of a hole that a woman fell into Tuesday...
Crews rescue woman who fell into hole
Two men have been accused of innapropriate acts involving juveniles
Lincoln Parish officials arrest two men, including visiting professor at Louisiana Tech
A Texas woman said she answered the handcuffed twins' cry for help. (KTRK, DOORBELL CAM, PHOTOS...
GRAPHIC: Teens escape handcuffs, flee abusive home, official says

Latest News

Police cordoned off Bill Cockrell Park in Shreveport the night of Oct. 18, 2022.
Kickball tournament to be held at park where children were killed to raise awareness for domestic violence
Interview: Bouncy, happy pup Shelby visits KSLA
Furry Friends Friday: Bouncy pup Shelby warms hearts
Interview: Bouncy, happy pup Shelby visits KSLA
INTERVIEW: Pouncey Pup Shelby visits KSLA
INTERVIEW: Prize Fest wraps up with its final week
Prize Fest wrapping up final week with film, food, comedy