18-year-old shot in neck in Texarkana; man wanted

Jason Niederstadt, 42
Jason Niederstadt, 42(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An 18-year-old was injured in a shooting in Texarkana, Texas Thursday night (Oct. 20).

Police say it happened in the 900 block of Arizona Avenue. Dispatch got a 911 call from someone saying a man they didn’t know was at their front door and had been shot. When officers got there, they found the victim in the front yard. He had been shot in the neck. The teen was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock, Ark.

Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police have identified the suspect as Jason Niederstadt, 42. He’s wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. At this time, he has not been located.

Anyone with information on Niederstadt’s whereabouts should call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116, or call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (7867).

