15+ SFD units respond to house fire on Gilbert Drive

A house on Gilbert Drive caught fire the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
A house on Gilbert Drive caught fire the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning.

It happened Friday, Oct. 21 just a few minutes after 9 a.m. on Gilbert Drive between Lister and Herndon streets. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, 17 units initially responded to the reported fire.

A house on Gilbert Drive caught fire the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
A house on Gilbert Drive caught fire the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.(KSLA)

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

