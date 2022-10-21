15+ SFD units respond to house fire on Gilbert Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning.

It happened Friday, Oct. 21 just a few minutes after 9 a.m. on Gilbert Drive between Lister and Herndon streets. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, 17 units initially responded to the reported fire.

A house on Gilbert Drive caught fire the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (KSLA)

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

