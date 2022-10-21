15+ SFD units respond to house fire on Gilbert Drive
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning.
It happened Friday, Oct. 21 just a few minutes after 9 a.m. on Gilbert Drive between Lister and Herndon streets. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, 17 units initially responded to the reported fire.
No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
