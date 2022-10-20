Ask the Doctor
Warmer through the weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! After some cool days in the ArkLaTex, we are returning to normal for your Thursday and warming up even more as we head into the weekend. Highs today will reach the very low 80s with sunshine wall-to-wall. That is about it in terms of the forecast for today, as not much will happen thanks to high pressure in the general vicinity of the region. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s, and we will see a shift in the wind to the south allowing for warmer nights and days ahead.

Tomorrow, much of the same, just slightly warmer. Highs to finish off the week will reach the mid-80s. A couple more clouds will be visible during the afternoon but still pretty much all uninterrupted sunshine. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-60s.

The weekend warms up to the mid and upper-80s with sunshine plentiful on Saturday. Clouds increase on Sunday ahead of the next weather maker on Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front will be moving in early next week with bring shower chances Monday and lingering into Tuesday. Cooler air will move in behind the cold front and this time it looks like it will stick around. Another round of rain chances move in next Friday.

